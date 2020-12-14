Reddit takes on TikTok by acquiring Dubsmash

Reddit today announced that it is acquiring Dubsmash, a popular short-form video social platform. After the acquisition, Dubsmash will be run as its own entity and brand within Reddit.

Dubsmash mentioned that it will continue to focus on developing trusted creator tools, creating a safe and welcoming platform for underrepresented communities, and provide pathways for the next generation of cultural vanguards to grow and expand their livelihoods.

Through this acquisition, Reddit is increasing its focus on video. Reddit will take advantage of Dubsmash’s tools and technology to its rapidly-growing user base. Dubsmash will bring the following two key strengths to Reddit.

First, Dubsmash’s mission is unique among social platforms, and is aligned with Reddit’s own mission of bringing community and belonging to everyone in the world. Just as Reddit is a place for content you won’t see anywhere else on the Internet, Dubsmash provides a welcoming platform for creators and users who are under-represented in social media.

Second, we will integrate Dubsmash’s innovative video creation tools into Reddit, which will empower Reddit’s own creators to express themselves in original and authentic ways that are endemic to our communities.

“Both Reddit and Dubsmash share a deep rooted respect for how communities come together,” said Steve Huffman, CEO, Reddit. “Dubsmash elevates under-represented creators, while Reddit fosters a sense of community and belonging across thousands of different topics and passions. It’s clear that our missions closely align and that our community-focused platforms can coexist and grow as we learn from each other.”

“In our years of building Dubsmash, we’ve learned how video can spark creativity, unlock interactions, and deepen connections within communities” said Suchit Dash, Head of Dubsmash. “We want to continue our journey to bring best in class video products to our users, and now Reddit users. We believe in the idea of connecting creators around interests and topics, something Reddit has pioneered, in our growing Dubsmash community.”

Source: Dubsmash