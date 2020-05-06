Back in November last year, we reported that Twitter is working on a Reddit-like conversation tree to help users easily keep track of conversations.

And now after testing the feature for more than five months, the company is finally making it available for the general public. The new Reddit-like conversation tree is now available for Windows 10’s Twitter PWA. If you’re using an Android phone and have Twitter Lite installed on your phone, you’ll also see the change. However, the feature isn’t available on the Twitter web at the time of writing.

It’s worth taking note that since this is a server-side update, it doesn’t require you to visit Google Play Store or Microsoft Store and update the Twitter web app.

Twitter recently added a number of new features — the social media giant recently rolled out multi-account support, it also made some visibility improvements to its timeline surfaces.

You can download the Twitter web app from the below links, or you visit Microsoft Store/Google Play Store and search for the app.