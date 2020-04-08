Red Dead Online players can pick themselves up a free gift of five gold bars this week, along with a new Daily Challenge bonus and certain game modes dishing out double XP.

In order to get the new Daily Challenge bonus, all you need to do is complete at least one (1) Daily Challenge a day in Red Dead Online. Once you reach a 3-day streak, you’ll receive a special gift consisting of the following:

10 Special Health Cures

10 Special Miracle Tonics

10 Special Snake Oils

20 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs

All gifts will arrive either in your Camp Lockbox or Post Office within 48 hours of completion.

If you’re after the five gold bars, all you need to do is log in to Red Dead Online and play at any time before April 14th. As with the Daily Challenge special gift, please give the gold bars 48 hours to arrive.

Those searching for Double XP can find it in Showdown Modes and Races, which’ll be dishing out Double XP for the rest of the week. Regardless of whether you’re a novice or an expert, it doesn’t hurt to get out there and get earning that XP.

Red Dead Online players can also find a nice set of discounts in-game this week. These include 40% off rifles, pistols, and pamphlets, 50% off ponchos, shirts, and all items in the Wilderness Outfitters store (aside from the Butcher’s Table), and 70% off off-hand holsters and gun belts, draft horses, war horses, pants, and gloves.

For more information, you can check out Rockstar’s official post on the topic by following the link here. Happy gaming!