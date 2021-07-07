Red Dead Online is getting more content that’ll have you after diamonds, rubies and emeralds at the behest of a notorious underboss Guido Martelli.

If you can believe it, throughout the Blood Money update you’ll be committing crimes, ranging from cloak-and-dagger coach holdups to multi-stage robberies — including kidnapping, brutal debt collections, and more.

Crimes are actually a new type of work in Red Dead Online: Blood Money despite being set in a country that made jaywalking illegal, but these crimes won’t land you with a citation, instead they lead to “Capitale” and the titular blood money,

With enough Capitale Guido Martelli will reveal Opportunities which are a “scheme to stifle a rising Lemoyne senator who is disrupting Bronte operations throughout the region,” Rockstar reveal in a newswire post.

Each opportunity will have various approaches where you can listen to nearby conversations for more information and look out for important targets to uncover new paths through the opportunity. There are going to be three of these opportunities available in time, but only one of which will be available on July 13th when Red Dead Online: Blood Money launches.

While the crimes and opportunities added via Blood Money won’t require any upfront Gold Bars, the Quick Draw Club’s four upcoming passes will do. Each membership entitles you to “rewards, bonuses, and items to help live life on the fringe of the law — starting with Dutch’s outfit, The Redcliff,” with extra bonuses if you choose to buy each consecutive pass.