Rebellion’s world domination simulator Evil Genius is now free to own on Steam.

While it may seem like a goodhearted deed to help bored gamers through COVID-19 lockdown, the Strange Brigade developer has insisted that this promotion is “the nefarious studio’s latest EVIL PLOT!”

Here’s a short synopsis of what you can expect to do within the game:

Build your secret evil lair, train up minions, recruit special henchmen and take on outrageous missions as you to plot to take over the world in one of the most unique and beloved strategy games of all time.

If you’ve yet to play Rebellion’s criminal mastermind simulator before, the developer has released a tips video to teach you how to play.

The Evil Genius free promotion is only available for a limited time so don’t hesitate to pick the game up via this extremely handy link. As part of their dastardly plan, Rebellion will not be revealing when this promotion will end.

Rebellion is also working on a sequel to the game, more information will release in the future.