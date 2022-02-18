Realme recently unveiled the new 9 Pro+ and its different variants. Namely, it comes in three colors and two memory options. However, it appears that the smartphone manufacturer left out one crucial detail that it has now revealed in a Twitter post. The company has officially announced a limited edition version of the Realme 9 Pro+, and it’s themed after the popular battle royale game, Free Fire.

The company hasn’t revealed official information about the limited edition smartphone yet. However, based on other game-themed devices like the OPPO Find X2 LOL S10, we expect this variant to have an exclusive Free Fire theme for the Realme UI 3.0. Not only that, it will probably have a unique design on the phone’s back.

#DareToBooyah ?Another surprise! Calling for Free Fire survivors, the exclusive #realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition is coming for you. Stay tuned with us for latest updates! #realme9ProSeries pic.twitter.com/sYwOKMCB23 — realme (@realmeglobal) February 16, 2022

Free Fire is a battle royale multiplayer game developed by 111dots Studio and published by Garena. It’s an iOS and Android game that’s significantly popular within the Asia Pacific region. However, the mobile title has been banned in India even though the country is currently Realme’s biggest market due to government measures.

Nevertheless, Garena’s Free Fire MAX app is still available on the App Store and Google Play Store. It’s essentially the same game as the regular Free Fire, but it’s ideal for smartphones or tablets with more powerful chipsets and GPUs.