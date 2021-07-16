It’s been nearly a year since Apple revealed their MagSafe connector for the iPhone 12, and it has taken surprisingly long for Android OEMs to copy the feature.

Chinese OEM Realme may have finally stepped up, however, going by a trademark the company filed in India and the EU.

The trademark, for the MagDart name, reads:

The trademark specifically notes that the trademark is for chargers and adaptors, making it highly likely that this will be a MagSafe clone.

The big advantage of the iPhone of course is the size of its ecosystem, so it is somewhat good news that Realme’s solution will likely be shared by Oppo.

via MySmartPrice