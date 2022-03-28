The new Realme GT Neo 3 recently popped up on the company’s India site, hinting that the official could be imminent. Now, as spotted by leaker Abhishek Yadav, the smartphone has recently cleared India’s BIS and SIRIM certifications, almost confirming that the GT Neo 3 is coming to India, and it’s coming very soon.

According to the leaker, the Realme GT Neo 3 will likely launch in April or May in India. However, the leaker hasn’t given us a date just. But the company may soon announce the official launch date in India.

Realme GT Neo 3 also appeared on various other certification sites, including ones in China. The Realme GT Neo 3 was already launched in China earlier this month.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Dimensity 8100 processor coupled with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage.

As for the camera, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup, consisting of 50MP, 8MP, 2MP. The smartphone also features a 16MP selfie camera.

The Realme GT Neo 3 is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging technology support. The fast charging technology is fast enough to take the battery to 50% charge in a mere 5 minutes. The GT Neo 3 runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

Realme GT Neo3 150W starts at CNY 2,599 ($408), but those who opt for the 80W model need to pay CNY 1,999 ($314). It will be interesting to see whether both 150W and 80W models become available in India.

As for the price of the GT Neo 3 in India, rumor has it the base model could start at INR 23,000 in the country. We’ll know more about the pricing in the coming days.