You usually recognize Realme for its affordable handsets, which makes it a popular choice among many buyers in the market. However, the brand seems to change its path by introducing the GT 2 Pro. The price tag is on the premium side, but it is justified by the chockfull of features integrated into its stylish body, making it the new cool kid in town.

Specs:

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

System: Realme UI 3.0, Based on Android 12

CPU: 4nm Process, Octa-core, Up to 3.0GHz

GPU: Next-gen Adreno GPU

AI: 7th Generation Qualcomm AI Engine

Memory: Up to 12GB + 256GB

RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5

ROM: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1

Display: 2K Super Reality Display

Battery: 5000mAh Massive Battery

Rear Camera: 50 MP SONY IMX766 OIS Primary Camera

Front Camera: 32MP Selfie Camera

Wireless: 2.4GHz / 5GHz Wi-Fi, Support Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 4 & 802.11 a/b/g

Audio: Super Linear Dual Speakers, Dual-mic Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Audio Certification, and Hi-Res Audio Certification

Review:

Realme GT 2 Pro’s exterior build is phenomenal, and you’ll see it right away with the works poured by Realme’s Design Studio and Naoto Fukasawa. Called the “Paper Tech Master Design,” the brand flawlessly pulled off an enticing back case for this phone model that gives you a paper-like texture. It comes in three color choices: Paper White, Paper Green, and Steel Black, all of which look classic and stunning.

In front, there is nothing to say but pure perfection. It boasts a 92.6% screen-to-body ratio to allow users to enjoy the 6.7-inch 2K WQHD+ display. It has a peak brightness of 1400 nits, which means it can deliver images on the screen clear and visible even under the daylight. Complementing that is the fast and responsive performance of the screen, facial recognition, and fingerprint sensor built into the display, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that it uses. With a pleasing 1440p resolution and refresh rate of 1 to 120Hz with LTPO 2.0 Technology, using it for games and videos will give you the best experience. Even better, the 5,000mAh battery can last for a pretty long time, while the fast charging support lets you fully recharge it in just 30 minutes.

For the camera, Realme says it is the world’s first 150° ultra-wide smartphone camera. It brags a “50MP + 50MP Primary Camera System” and a 32MP selfie camera placed neatly on the display’s top left corner. The features of the camera system seem endless due to the abundance of photography functions and video recording capabilities they bear. One of the highlights it can do that will undoubtedly appeal to photography fans is the Micro-lens Camera 2.0. It can provide up to 40x magnification, making it possible to capture even the tiniest details from small subjects.