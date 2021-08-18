Realme introduces the new realme Book Windows laptop in India

Realme is a fast growing smartphone brand in India. Today, Realme entered the Windows laptop market with its new realme Book.

The realme Book is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB PCIe SSD Storage. Realme claims that realme Book will deliver 11 hours battery life with support for fast charging that can charge 50% battery in 30 minutes. realMe Book also comes with a 2K display that supports 100% sRGB color gamut and 400 nits peak brightness. Windows 10 Home and Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Student are pre-installed on this machine. Also, it comes with a sleek aluminum build is achieved through precision crafting for an effortlessly stylish exterior.

realme Book starts at 46,999 INR ($630 USD) and it will be available from August 30th.

Source: Realme