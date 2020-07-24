Realme, today, announced thee Realme 6i in India. The budget-oriented smartphone comes with MediaTek’s new gaming SoC and has 4/6 GB RAM options available.

Realme 6i is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC which is paired with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The phone has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90 Hz display with Gorilla Glass protection. For camera, Realme has added a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2 MP portrait lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, there’s a 16 MP front camera for selfies. To power the hardware, Realme has added a 4,300mAh battery which supports 30W fast charging. However, the company will bundle 20W charger in the box and users can buy the 30W charger separately from Realme e-store.

Presenting #realme6i, a Powerful Mid-ranger under 15K:

??MediaTek Helio G90T Processor

??90Hz Ultra Smooth Display

??30W Flash Charge Support

& more! #PowerfulPerformanceProDisplay

4+64GB, ?12,999

6+64GB, ?14,999

1st sale at 12 PM, 31 July on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/iM5HjklFzl — realme (@realmemobiles) July 24, 2020

Realme 6i will go on sale on Realme e-store and on Flipkart on 31 July at 12 PM IST. The 4+64 GB variant will cost 12,999 INR (~$175) while the 6+64 GB variant will cost 14,999 INR (~$200).