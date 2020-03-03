Two weeks ago we posted some great-looking renders of Google’s upcoming budget Pixel smartphone, the Google Pixel 4A series.

Today some real-life pictures of the handset have leaked via Slashleaks, looking much like the renders.

Back in December, renders of the Google Pixel 4A series emerged for the first time, giving us a closer look at the specifications as well as the overall look of the smartphone.

Google Pixel 4A specs

According to previous rumours, the Pixel 4A will feature a punch-hole camera design on the top-left corner to house the selfie camera. The screen in the Pixel 4a will be slightly bigger than that of the Pixel 3a — the 4a is rumoured to have a 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch screen vs the 5.6-inch screen in Pixel 3a.

The Pixel 4a could either be powered by Snapdragon 730 or SD765 coupled with at least 4GB of RAM. Further, 64GB of internal memory is expected to be found in the base model. Other specifications include a 12.2MP camera, support 5G networks, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.

It is said the handset will be launching in at the Google I/0 2020 conference which will take place from May 12 to 14 in Mountain View, California.

Via BGR