Facebook has acquired Ready at Dawn, the developer behind the PlayStation 4 exclusive The Order 1886.

While the studio is well known for their work on PlayStation exclusive titles such as God of War: Chains of Olympus (PSP) and the controversially short The Order 1886, Ready at Dawn has a prior relationship with Facebook already.

Back in 2017, the previously PlayStation exclusive developer created an Oculus Rift exclusive title called Lone Echo. The title was a relative success and Facebook will be publishing a sequel later this year.

In Lone Echo’s single player story, you’ll be transported to an advanced mining facility within the rings of Saturn, complete with a detailed space station, expansive outer-space environments, and interactive space equipment. Taking on the role of Jack—an advanced artificial intelligence with a state-of-the-art synthetic body—you’ll help Captain Olivia Rhodes solve an increasingly threatening mystery as you use futuristic tools, clever problem solving, and interactive dialogue to engage with the world around you. Taking advantage of the Oculus Touch controllers and full 360° gameplay, Lone Echo lets you take a hands-on approach to exploring space unlike anything you’ve ever played before. Ready at Dawn founder Ru Weerasuriya took to Twitter to announce the company’s acquisition by Facebook.

“Nearly 17 years ago, we embarked on a journey to build a game studio,” said the company’s founder. “Along the way, we innovated on genres, experiences, games and platforms. Today, we’re excited to join the Facebook family as we open a new chapter in our story and continue to pursue our passions.”