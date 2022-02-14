There are a plethora of Android smartphones available on the market, and various companies launch different models yearly. Samsung’s most recent models included the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. These mobile phones were announced alongside the Galaxy Tab 8 during Samsung’s February Unpacked event. The three devices have different prices and specs, but one thing in common is that they have notable upgrades from the Galaxy S21. These phones even run on Android 12, which means they can offer a useful feature that ensures you never have to deal with your phone’s annoying autorotate function while lying down.

Android 12 became available to the public in 2021 after the Pixel 6’s launch. The OS has face detection capabilities to see your face’s position relative to your device. Based on that information, the phone will change its orientation according to your face’s angle, ensuring that you don’t have to keep flipping your phone around to make it go the right way. In other words, you can roll over to the other side of the bed or reposition yourself while reading an ebook or a webpage, and the phone will automatically adjust itself as needed.

If you want to enable this feature on your mobile phone, here’s what you need to do:

The first step is to go into your phone’s settings and scroll down to the Display section. From there, scroll down some more and tap on “Auto-rotate screen.” You’ll see in this submenu the option to disable autorotate entirely and a new toggle to turn on face detection. For the sake of what we’re trying to achieve here, make sure that both toggles are enabled.

Once you’ve done so, your device should autorotate like usual when you flip it from side to side. However, your phone will also be able to detect when you’re lying down on your bed, and that’s when this Android 12 feature will go into effect. Long gone are the days when you have to keep fiddling around with your phone’s settings before rolling over to the other side of the bed!