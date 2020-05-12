Microsoft is still trying to catch up with all the features in the old Edge browser, and one of the areas which is most behind is the PDF reader in the new Chromium Edge, which lacks features such as Notes, Fit to View, Page View and Read Aloud.

Microsoft has however been working on that in the Canary channel, for example adding a highlighter tool, and now Read Aloud support to the browser.

The feature is currently available in Edge 84.0.512.0, and to activate it you need to toggle the #edge-read-aloud-pdf under edge://flags.

Given that many students relied on the features in the old Edge browser, it would be great of the new browser could adequately take over those features before Microsoft push it out as an automatic update in the near future.

Via Techdows.