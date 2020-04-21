Razer announces updated Blade Stealth 13 with 120Hz display, NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti GPU and more

Razer today announced the updated Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming Ultrabook with 120Hz display, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU and a 25W variant of the Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor. This new Razer Blade Stealth 13 is now available starting at $1,799.99 USD in the US and Canada. It will also come soon to Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Learn more about the Razer Blade Stealth 13 below.
- The Blade Stealth 13 remains the world’s most compact gaming laptop available today, measuring in at only .60” x 11.9” x 8.27” and a mere 3.1lbs.
- The latest Blade Stealth 13 is powered by the all-new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory and 1,024 NVIDIA CUDA cores.
- The new GPU is a 25W variant of the Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core processor with clock speeds of up to 3.9Ghz when using Intel Turbo Boost technology.
- The Blade Stealth 13 has also received a speed bump to the included 16GB of LPDDR4X memory at 3733MHz.
- The Blade Stealth 13 features a USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, allowing for fast data transfer and a seamless plug and play action with a Razer Core X eGPU.
- The Blade Stealth 13 has been updated with a new keyboard featuring a full-sized right shift key and half-height directional keys for a faster and more efficient typing experience.
- The all-new Blade Stealth 13 features the world’s fastest 13.3” display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
- For creators and touch users, the Blade Stealth 13 is also available with a 4K touch display featuring Gorilla Glass.
- Ultra-slim 4.9mm bezels topped-off with a HD Webcam complete with an IR sensor for seamless access via Windows Hello.
Source: Razer
