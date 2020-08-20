Razer announces new Pro Click mouse, Pro Type keyboard and Pro Glide surface

Razer today announced the new Pro Click mouse, the Pro Type keyboard and the Pro Glide surface. Razer worked with Humanscale, a global leader in workplace ergonomics, for these new accessories. Also, these accessories are highly durable. The buttons on the Pro Click mouse rated for up to 50 million cycles, and the switches on the Pro Type keyboard rated for up to 80 million cycles. You can learn more about these accessories below.
Razer Pro Click mouse:
- Ergonomic Form Factor
- Razer 5G Advanced Optical Sensor
- Durability for up to 50 million clicks
- Multi Host Connectivity for up to 4 devices
- 8 Programmable buttons
- Extended battery life
Razer Pro Type keyboard:
- Ergonomic Design with soft-touch Coating
- Razer orange mechanical switches
- Durability for up to 80 million keystrokes
- Bluetooth and Wireless connectivity for up to 4 devices
- Fully Programmable keys with macro recording
- White LED backlit keys
Razer Pro Glide:
- Textured micro-weave cloth surface
- Thick, high density foam backing
- Cushioned surface for long term comfort
- Non-slip backing
- Dimensions: 360x275x3mm
Pricing:
- Razer Pro Click: $99.99 USD / €109.99 MSRP
- Razer Pro Type: $139.99 USD / €149.99 MSRP
- Razer Pro Glide: $9.99 USD / €11.99 MSRP
“The vast majority of office peripherals are based on one-size-fits-all designs and technology, becoming a source of frustration to the user and hinderance in the working day,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “I am incredibly proud of the Razer Productivity Suite that we are unveiling today alongside our partner, Humanscale, to address these issues. We firmly believe that our combined expertise and innovation will take workplace productivity to the next level.”
Source: Razer