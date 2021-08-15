Amazon is offering a handsome discount of $40 on the purchase of the Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard. The gaming keyboard is now available at a price point of $60, down from $100 — that’s a straight $40 discount if you do the math. You can check out the specs of the key specifications of the Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard below.
Key features
- High-Performance Mecha-Membrane Switches Provides the tactile feedback of mechanical key press on a comfortable soft-cushioned membrane rubber dome switch suitable for gaming
- Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma Fully syncs with popular games Razer hardware Philips Hue and gear from 30+ partners supports 16 8 million colors on individually backlit keys
- Fully Programmable Macro Support Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands
- Ergonomic Magnetic Wrist Rest Made of soft-touch leatherette to maximize comfort over extended gaming sessions with built-in magnets for convenient alignment
- Durable Construction Supports up to 80 million clicks backed by a 2-year
You can buy the Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard at a discounted price here from Amazon.
Comments