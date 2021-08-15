Amazon is offering a handsome discount of $40 on the purchase of the Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard. The gaming keyboard is now available at a price point of $60, down from $100 — that’s a straight $40 discount if you do the math. You can check out the specs of the key specifications of the Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard below.

Key features

High-Performance Mecha-Membrane Switches Provides the tactile feedback of mechanical key press on a comfortable soft-cushioned membrane rubber dome switch suitable for gaming

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma Fully syncs with popular games Razer hardware Philips Hue and gear from 30+ partners supports 16 8 million colors on individually backlit keys

Fully Programmable Macro Support Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands

Ergonomic Magnetic Wrist Rest Made of soft-touch leatherette to maximize comfort over extended gaming sessions with built-in magnets for convenient alignment

Durable Construction Supports up to 80 million clicks backed by a 2-year

You can buy the Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard at a discounted price here from Amazon.