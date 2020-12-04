Razer announces Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds with hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

Razer today announced the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds with THX Certified audio and advanced hybrid Active Noise Cancellation. Like the standard Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, this new Pro model features touch controls and voice assistance compatibility, Bluetooth 5.1 connection and extended battery life with the recharging case. The Pro earbuds are also IPX4 rated for sweat and splash protection.
Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbud highlights:
- The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro uses hybrid ANC to nullify both external and unwanted internal noise by generating inverse sound waves simultaneously, combined with an enhanced passive noise isolation solution. This is achieved by incorporating two external (feedforward) and two internal (feedback) microphones to deliver the intended sound in crystal clear fashion.
- To achieve the stringent requirements for THX Certification, fine details such as frequency range and response are evaluated, and the device must be capable of delivering clear, detailed vocals and deep impactful bass with zero distortion at high volumes. The certification process also demands great sound isolation, which the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro addresses with an in-ear design for a snugger fit. Customized levels of comfort or acoustic options are provided by Comply black premium foam ear tips or from one of the six sets of silicone tips included in various sizes and materials.
- The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds deliver a broad soundscape for mobile games, movies, and music from their 10mm drivers and 20-20kHz frequency response. With the touch-activate Gaming Mode enabled, the customized Bluetooth 5.1 connection reduces latency to just 60ms during gameplay, so users can achieve 50%+ quicker reaction time by providing audio and video that is more in sync.
- The touch-enabled controls on the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro allow users to toggle between ANC and Quick Attention Mode, control their music and calls, and activate their smartphone’s voice assistant with a few easy taps. Quick Attention Mode uses the microphones to let outside sound in, which is useful for a quick conversation. A mobile app available for iOS and Android devices offers access to audio equalizer settings, remapping of touch gestures, a unique fit test, and much more.
- The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds achieve up to 20 hours of total battery life, with 4 hours per charge on the earbuds and up to 4x recharges from the included USB-C charging case, perfect for storing and automatically charging the earbuds when not in use. To carry your new wireless earbuds in style, a protective Razer THS durable TPU carrying case with carabiner clip is available from Razer.
Pricing:
- Hammerhead True Wireless Pro: $199.99 USD / €209.99 MSRP
- Hammerhead True Wireless Pro THS Carrying Case: $29.99 / €34.99
Source: Razer
