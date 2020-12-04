Razer announces Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds with hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

Deals

Deal Alert: Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds now available for just $129 Back in September last year, Jabra announced the new Jabra Elite 75t, the successor to the popular Elite 65t true wireless earbuds. The updated earbuds are now available for purchase for jus...

Microsoft Store’s Cyber Monday Deals are now live As expected, Microsoft Store’s Cyber Monday Deals are now available in the US. You can get big discounts on Surface, PCs, Xbox games, and more. Find the full list of Microsoft Store...

Deal Alert: Surface Dock 2 is $81 cheaper today Lack of ports is one of the downsides of the thin and lightweight laptops and the same holds true for Microsoft’s Surface devices. Nevertheless, the lack of ports in Surface devices is...

Deal Alert: Lenovo Yoga C940 with Intel Core i7 and 512GB SSD available for just... In September last year, Lenovo announced the new Yoga C940 convertible device. Microsoft Store is now selling this device at a $300 discount. For $999, you can get the Lenovo Yoga C940 with ...

Microsoft Store’s Black Friday Deals are now live As expected, Microsoft Store’s Black Friday Deals are now available in the US. You can get big discounts on Surface, PCs, Xbox games, and more. Find the full list of Microsoft Store...

Deal Alert: Apple AirPods Pro is now selling at an all-time low price In October last year, Apple launched the Apple AirPods Pro for $250, but you can grab a pair at a considerable discount. To be more specific, you can now buy Apple’s Airpods Pro at a p...

Black Friday Deals: Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds now available for $150 Back in September last year, Jabra announced the new Jabra Elite 75t, the successor to the popular Elite 65t true wireless earbuds. The updated earbuds are now available for purchase for $15...

Deal Alert: Surface Pro 7 is $362 cheaper today Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro, the Surface Pro 7 is not only versatile and light but also comes with full Windows 10 and that means you can do pretty much everything with it. It’s also ...

Deal Alert: you can now buy OnePlus’ wireless earbuds for just $1, and no,... OnePlus is about to hold a huge sale today. Starting at 11 AM ET, OnePlus will sell its earbuds at a price point of $1, yes heard that right, and that’s not a typo. However, the stocks...