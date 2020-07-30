Razer recently announced a partnership with 343 Industries to launch Halo Infinite licensed gaming accessories for both Xbox and PC. Razer’s Halo Infinite accessories are expected to be available in Q4 2020. More details on them will be released in the coming months. In addition, Razer also revealed that it is developing a line of all new Xbox accessories to be released later this year.

“Razer is the perfect partner to help us deliver the premium gear we know our Halo players are looking for. The Halo Consumer Products team is focused on bringing the Halo universe to life and into the hands of our community,” says Kiki Wolfkill, Head of Halo Transmedia at 343 Industries. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Razer to create this line of high-quality peripherals that embody the Halo brand while also delivering on the performance our fans expect across multiple platforms.”

“Halo Infinite is among the most anticipated games this year, with a rich community that’s been yearning for custom gear,” says Bob Ohlweiler, VP and General Manager of Razer USA. “Halo has a rich and powerful franchise history, and Razer is honored to be working with 343 Industries and Xbox to support its launch and the fan community.”

Source: Razer