Razer Blade 18 (2024) refresh has finally arrived for pre-order. What exactly is the difference?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Razer has finally launched the new, refreshed version of its Razer Blade 18 laptop, and from the look of it, the 2024 takes the cake thanks to its display.

Just like the 2023 version, Razer Blade 18 (2024) does have an 18-inch screen, but the difference lies in the resolution and processor. The new Blade 18 has 4K 200Hz, with a 300Hz 2,560 x 1,440 Mini-LED option, whereas the one-year-old version gets a QHD+ 240 Hz.

You also get the new Intel Gen i9-14900HX with 24 Cores with a maximum 5.8GHz turbo clock speed, which arrived earlier this year, and then overclocking capability through Razer Synapse. The 2023 version, on the other hand, has the Core i9 13980X CPU.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 powers the graphics for this laptop, which could be problematic at times, but it shouldn’t matter when plugged in because it unlocks up to 175 W full TGP.

The rest of the basic specifications include a Thunderbolt 5 tech that supports up to 120Gbps of bandwidth, Wi-Fi 7, THX spatial audio 6-speaker array, 5MP webcam, options for DDR5 RAM from 16GB to 64GB, and up to 2TB SSD.

This bad boy comes with a price tag of $3,099 in US Dollars or €3,599 in Euros, which honestly, is extremely pricey for a laptop. But again, the inside specs don’t lie, and you can pre-order it here.