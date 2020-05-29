The new Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop starts at $4299.99 USD

Razer yesterday announced the all-new Blade 15 Studio Edition with an impressive specs. First of all, this is not a laptop for regular consumers. Razer is targeting VFX artists, professional video editors and others in the creative field. This new Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition starts at $4299.99 USD / 4599.99 € MSRP and it is now available for order in the United States and Canada. It will be coming soon to Europe, China, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.
Highlights of Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition:
- The Blade 15 Studio Edition is powered by the new 8-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor capable of up to 5.1 GHz clock speeds when utilizing Intel Thermal Velocity Boost technology.
- The NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 48 RT Cores deliver improved real-time ray tracing performance.
- 32GB RAM (Upgradeable to 64GB).
- The 15.6-inch 4K OLED touch display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and is custom calibrated for color accuracy and a low Delta-E for consistency. It also features an ultra-low response time of 1ms for creators working in VFX or video game development.
- The new Blade 15 Studio Edition chassis is crafted from a single block of aluminum and anodized with a mercury white finish.
- Connectivity options: UHS-III SD Card reader, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C with Thunderbolt 3.
Source: Razer
