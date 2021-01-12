Razer reveals the all-new Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops with 360Hz display

Razer today announced the all-new Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops powered by the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs and 360Hz display option. Read about these new laptops below.
Razer Blade 15:
- The all-new Blade 15 comes with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs, up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. You can read about NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs here.
- For the first time ever, the Blade 15 Advanced Model will be available with three unique 15.6” display options: Full HD at 360Hz, Quad HD at 240Hz with NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, and a stunning Ultra HD OLED with a wide color space at 60Hz.
- Razer Blade 15 is the smallest 15-inch gaming laptop powered by an NVIDIA RTX 30 Series Laptop GPU currently available.
- The sides are lined with a variety of inputs ranging from USB-C to HDMI 2.1 to a UHS-III SD card reader.
- Razer Blade users will gain immersive audio for a 360-degree soundscape when listening to movies, music, or games with THX Spatial Audio over any analog headphones or the device speakers.
- The laptops feature expansive storage and memory options, up to 1TB and 32GB respectively.
- The new Razer Blade 15 starts at only $1699.99/1799.99€ MSRP and will be available for pre-order exclusively at Razer.com and Razer Store locations on January 12 and for purchase from select retailers starting January 26.
Razer Blade Pro 17:
- The all-new Blade Pro 17 comes with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs, up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. You can read about NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs here.
- The Blade Pro 17 will be available with three different 17.3” display options: Full HD at 360Hz, Quad HD at 165Hz, and Ultra HD at 120Hz.
- The Blade Pro 17 remains one of the thinnest 17-inch gaming laptops on the market, measuring in at a mere 19.9mm x 260mm x 395mm.
- The sides are lined with a variety of inputs ranging from USB-C to HDMI 2.1 to a UHS-III SD card reader.
- Razer Blade users will gain immersive audio for a 360-degree soundscape when listening to movies, music, or games with THX Spatial Audio over any analog headphones or the device speakers.
- The laptops feature expansive storage and memory options, up to 1TB and 32GB respectively.
- The new Razer Blade Pro 17 starts at $2299.99/2399.99€ MSRP and will be available for pre-order exclusively at Razer.com and Razer Store locations on January 12 and for purchase from select retailers in Q1 2021.
Source: Razer
