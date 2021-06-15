Razer announces the new Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor

Razer yesterday announced the new Razer Blade 14 featuring the 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, and up to a Quad HD 165Hz display, all packaged into a compact 14-inch gaming chassis that measures 0.66” x 8.66” x 12.59”. In addition to the impressive internals, the new Blade 14 comes with per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting and THX Spatial Audio for dynamic sound.

To keep the machine cool during gaming sessions, the vacuum-sealed chamber within the Blade 14 uses vaporized liquid to dissipate heat away from integral components, while working in tandem with two ultra-low-profile fans, each of which features 88 fan blades at a mere .1 mm thin, equivalent to the thinness of a human hair, to pull cool air in and push hot air out, ensuring both the CPU and GPU can operate at maximum capacity while remaining cool.

Lining the sides of the Blade 14 is a plethora of ports including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with power delivery for charging when in a bind, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports for connecting legacy items, HDMI 2.1 for easily hooking into board room media sets, and a 3.5mm jack for listening to immersive 3D audio with THX Spatial Audio.

This new Razer Blade 14 starts at $1799.99 USD and is available now.

Source: Razer