Razer announces the new Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor

Razer yesterday announced the new Razer Blade 14 featuring the 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, and up to a Quad HD 165Hz display, all packaged into a compact 14-inch gaming chassis that measures 0.66” x 8.66” x 12.59”. In addition to the impressive internals, the new Blade 14 comes with per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting and THX Spatial Audio for dynamic sound.
- To keep the machine cool during gaming sessions, the vacuum-sealed chamber within the Blade 14 uses vaporized liquid to dissipate heat away from integral components, while working in tandem with two ultra-low-profile fans, each of which features 88 fan blades at a mere .1 mm thin, equivalent to the thinness of a human hair, to pull cool air in and push hot air out, ensuring both the CPU and GPU can operate at maximum capacity while remaining cool.
- Lining the sides of the Blade 14 is a plethora of ports including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with power delivery for charging when in a bind, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports for connecting legacy items, HDMI 2.1 for easily hooking into board room media sets, and a 3.5mm jack for listening to immersive 3D audio with THX Spatial Audio.
This new Razer Blade 14 starts at $1799.99 USD and is available now.
Source: Razer
