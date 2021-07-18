Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma TKL Mechanical Keyboard is now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. The keyboard is now selling at a price point of $69.99, down from $139.99 — that’s a handsome $70 discount if you do the math. You can check out the specifications of the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma Mechanical Keyboard below.
Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Mechanical Keyboard features
- The #1 Best-Selling Gaming Peripherals Manufacturer in the US: Source – The NPD Group, Inc. U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Keyboards, Mice, PC Headset/Pc Microphone, Gaming Designed, based on dollar sales, 2017-2021
- Signature Mechanical Switch for Gaming: Razer Green switch technology provides a satisfying click sound with 50 G of actuation force, ideal for typing and gaming requiring the highest accuracy
- Tournament-Ready Design: A tenkeyless design with a detachable USB cable provides a portable form-factor for on-the-go gamers
- Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys
- Fully Programmable Macro Support: Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations be remapped to execute complex commands
- Ergonomic, Magnetic Wrist Rest: Made of plush leatherette to maximize comfort over extended gaming sessions
- Durable Construction: Supports up to 80 million clicks with a 2 year manufacturer warranty
You can buy the BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Mechanical Keyboard at a discounted price here from Amazon.
