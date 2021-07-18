Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma TKL Mechanical Keyboard is now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. The keyboard is now selling at a price point of $69.99, down from $139.99 — that’s a handsome $70 discount if you do the math. You can check out the specifications of the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma Mechanical Keyboard below.

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Mechanical Keyboard features

The #1 Best-Selling Gaming Peripherals Manufacturer in the US: Source – The NPD Group, Inc. U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Keyboards, Mice, PC Headset/Pc Microphone, Gaming Designed, based on dollar sales, 2017-2021

Signature Mechanical Switch for Gaming: Razer Green switch technology provides a satisfying click sound with 50 G of actuation force, ideal for typing and gaming requiring the highest accuracy

Tournament-Ready Design: A tenkeyless design with a detachable USB cable provides a portable form-factor for on-the-go gamers

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys

Fully Programmable Macro Support: Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations be remapped to execute complex commands

Ergonomic, Magnetic Wrist Rest: Made of plush leatherette to maximize comfort over extended gaming sessions

Durable Construction: Supports up to 80 million clicks with a 2 year manufacturer warranty

You can buy the BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Mechanical Keyboard at a discounted price here from Amazon.