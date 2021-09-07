A year ago we wrote that Facebook had announced their own Augmented Reality glasses similar to Google’s Glass project.

Then Project Aria was only a research project, but Facebook partnered with glasses producer Luxottica to release the real thing in 2021.

Right on schedule, Rayban, a Luxottica brand, posted a teaser for a new set of glasses to be unveiled on the 9th of September 2021.

Facebook has tested their smart glasses with employees.

The use cases Facebook envisions are very similar to Google’s original glass – navigation, reminders, recommendations and more, though with less emphasis on communication. It is likely to be powered by a digital voice assistant.

See Facebook’s 2020 Project Aria presentation below for a taste of what’s to come: