We wrote 2 days ago that Facebook and Ray-Ban was set to announce their smart glasses today, but as is often the case, reliable leaker Evan Blass has beaten them to it with multiple images of the new range.

Facebook and Luxottica (Ray-Ban’s parent company) have been working on the glasses for a year, but the device released may be somewhat disappointing, appearing to lack any AR capabilities.

The images reveal a relatively normal-sized frame with 2 cameras and a button, which we suspect activates the camera. There does not appear to be any display capabilities. Facebook will be releasing the glasses with 3 frame styles.

At this stage, the glasses appear more similar to Snap’s Spectacles than Google’s Glasses, but we will keep an eye on the announcement when all should be revealed later today.