Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launches on June 11th

by Lewis White

 

Sony has announced the release date for PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

PlayStation 5 players will be able to pick up the game on June 11th, 2021 for $69.99/£69.99.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will also have a Digital Deluxe Edition available for $79.99/£79.99. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes five new armour sets, photo mode stickers, a digital artbook, a digital soundtrack and 20 Raritanium to upgrade weapons in this single player game.

Players who pre-order either version of the game will get access to two bonus items: the Pixelizer from 2016’s reboot game and a wearable version of the Carbonox from Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando.

