Logic, an American rapper most known for Nasty, Homicide and 1-800-273-8255, has signed a multimillion dollar exclusivity contract to stream video games on Twitch.

Revealed through an interview with The Verge, Logic revealed that he will be leaving the music industry to become a full-time steamer for Amazon’s streaming platform. The rapper, who has been streaming on Twitch as a hobby for the past five years, will be signed in a seven-figure exclusivity deal.

“I’m not this rapper guy, man, I’m just a nerd – I love video games,” Logic told the interviewer.

“I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers,” Logic told The Verge. “I’m going to bring new eyes to their service, they’re going to bring new money to my bank account,” the rapper jokingly explained.

The Verge revealed that Logic will be doing weekly streams – an activity the rapper already did without a contracted deal – on Twitch under Amazon’s payroll.

“This is the place where if you want to interact with me, you’re going to do it here,” Logic explained. “I’m not going to be on Twitch, having political debates. I’m going to be on Twitch, helping people after they’ve had a day of protesting or political debates, unwind and laugh and smile. And if you want to know how I feel about the world, you listen to my music.”

This is the first steamer exclusivity deal we’ve heard of since the closure of Microsoft’s Mixer service, a streaming service that attempted to combat the extremely popular Twitch platform by signing popular streamers like Ninja and Shroud.

While Microsoft eventually paid more to break those streamers out of their exclusivity contracts, with Ninja moving over to YouTube instead of the Microsoft proposed Facebook Gaming, the rise of Facebook’s streaming platform may be irking Twitch to sign new deals.