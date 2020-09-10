Ubisoft has explained the target framerate and resolution for their free Rainbow Six Siege next-gen upgrades.

While the game developer didn’t go into too much detail on their Rainbow Six Siege next-gen plans, they did explain that the multiplayer shooter will be targeting 120fps on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5.

As for rendering resolution, Ubisoft explained that the game would be running “up to 4K” on next-gen machines. While it wasn’t explained which consoles were targeting 4K and which were not, it’s likely the developer was discussing the Xbox Series S.

While Microsoft’s budget-focused next-gen machine is designed to run intensive next-gen exclusive content, as well as current-gen games, it’s designed to run next-gen content at 1440p and below instead of the full 2160 (4K) that’s possible with the Xbox Series X.

For other confirmed next-gen games that run at 120fps, check out Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Dirt 5.