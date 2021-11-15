The Star Wars game which is in production at Quantic Dream is reportedly called ‘Eclipse’ and we’re meant to be seeing it by the end of this year.

That’s according to VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb, who spoke on the subject during his recent GrubbSnax show on Giant Bomb. In his show, Grubb stated that we should be hearing about “Star Wars Eclipse,” by the end of the year, which likely means we’ll be seeing it at The Game Awards.

During the show, Grubb also stated that Star Wars Eclipse will be set during the High Republic era, which is roughly 200 years before the Skywalker Saga we see in the blockbuster Star Wars films.

While the High Republic setting means we should see Jedi aplenty there’s no telling exactly what the game will entail for now. Kotaku has reported that the game will have “more traditional action gameplay,” with potentially even an open world, however, these details have not been confirmed.

While we might be hearing about Star Wars Eclipse during The Game Awards or some other event later on this year, there’s no word on a release date just yet so we’ll have to wait to see what Quantic Dream has in store for us.