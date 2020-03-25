Qualcomm’s new audio SoCs will bring Active Noise Cancellation to more truly wireless earbuds

Qualcomm today announced its next generation ultra-low-power Bluetooth audio SoCs that will power truly wireless earbuds. The new Qualcomm QCC514X (premium tier) and Qualcomm QCC304X (entry/mid-tier) SoCs now offer improved battery life, dedicated hardware for Active Noise Cancellation, Voice Assistant support and premium wireless sound and voice quality.

Highlights of these new Bluetooth audio SoCs:

With Qualcomm TrueWireless Mirroring, one earbud is wirelessly connected to the phone via Bluetooth while the other bud mirrors the connected bud and is engineered to deliver a rapid swap under several scenarios.

Qualcomm TrueWireless Mirroring is also engineered to manage a single Bluetooth address so only one “device” shows up when the user is pairing their earbuds to a phone.

The dedicated ANC hardware integrated in the SoC enables super-low latency leak-through of the outside environment to allow for truly natural awareness of the surroundings.

The QCC514x and QCC304x SoCs are also optimized to deliver leading power consumption under various use cases, with up to 13 hours’ playtime based on 65mAh battery.

The QCC5141 offers dedicated support for Always on Voice (wake-word) activation for multiple voice ecosystems.

For entry/mid-tiers, the QCC304x family offers push-button voice activation for multiple voice ecosystems.

Source: Qualcomm