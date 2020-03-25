Qualcomm’s new audio SoCs will bring Active Noise Cancellation to more truly wireless earbuds

Qualcomm today announced its next generation ultra-low-power Bluetooth audio SoCs that will power truly wireless earbuds. The new Qualcomm QCC514X (premium tier) and Qualcomm QCC304X (entry/mid-tier) SoCs now offer improved battery life, dedicated hardware for Active Noise Cancellation, Voice Assistant support and premium wireless sound and voice quality.
Highlights of these new Bluetooth audio SoCs:
- With Qualcomm TrueWireless Mirroring, one earbud is wirelessly connected to the phone via Bluetooth while the other bud mirrors the connected bud and is engineered to deliver a rapid swap under several scenarios.
- Qualcomm TrueWireless Mirroring is also engineered to manage a single Bluetooth address so only one “device” shows up when the user is pairing their earbuds to a phone.
- The dedicated ANC hardware integrated in the SoC enables super-low latency leak-through of the outside environment to allow for truly natural awareness of the surroundings.
- The QCC514x and QCC304x SoCs are also optimized to deliver leading power consumption under various use cases, with up to 13 hours’ playtime based on 65mAh battery.
- The QCC5141 offers dedicated support for Always on Voice (wake-word) activation for multiple voice ecosystems.
- For entry/mid-tiers, the QCC304x family offers push-button voice activation for multiple voice ecosystems.
Source: Qualcomm
