Qualcomm takes on Apple Glass with XR viewers tethered to Snapdragon 5G smartphones

We recently reported that Apple is planning to release a new iPhone AR accessory called Apple Glass. Apple Glass will rely on the iPhone for all its data processing needs and it will be available starting at $499. Today, Qualcomm announced XR Viewers tethered to Snapdragon-powered 5G smartphones. These XR Viewers will compete with the upcoming Apple Glass accessory.

Qualcomm has partnered with fifteen global operators including China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, EE, KDDI, KT, LG Uplus, NTT DOCOMO, Orange, SK Telecom, SoftBank, Telefonica, Verizon and Vodafone to sample and commercialize XR Viewers.

Highlights of XR Viewers:

Lightweight, head-worn devices that connect to a smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or 865 Mobile Platforms.

XR viewers are glasses tethered to a 5G-enabled smartphone via USB-C cable.

The Qualcomm XR Optimized Certification Program will validate XR Viewers and this program includes:

Six Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) headtracking performance on the viewer and smartphone

Display calibration validation on the viewer

Motion to photon latency validation on the viewer and smartphone

Power and thermal test on the viewer and smartphone

Interoperability between the viewer and smartphone

ASUS, Black Shark, OnePlus, OPPO, Smartisan, vivo, and ZTE are the smartphone OEMs that are working on XR Viewers right now. Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered XR Viewers are expected to hit the market in 2021.

Source: Qualcomm