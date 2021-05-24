Qualcomm announce Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor for always connected Windows 10 PCs

Qualcomm today announced the new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, the second generation of Qualcomm’s entry-level processor for always on, always connected Windows PCs. Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 will enable affordable Windows 10 PCs which are thin, light, and fan-less systems that offer responsive performance, multi-day battery life, and LTE cellular connectivity. Devices based on Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 are expected to be available this Summer.

Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 features:

Incredible Performance & Multi-Day Battery Life

The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform delivers up to ten percent faster system performance over most competing platforms, allowing for smoother browsing and an overall more responsive experience. The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform also enables a pillar of Snapdragon compute technology: support for multi-day battery life. Offering up to 2 times the battery life of most competing platforms, up to 19 or more hours of continuous use, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 will enable end devices to keep users powered whether working on the go, learning from home, or enjoying their favorite entertainment. The platform’s processing power allows users to do more at once, enabling the speed and productivity users deserve.

Built-in Advanced Artificial Intelligence

The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform allows users to stay entertained and informed while they are on the go with enhanced video, image, and voice capabilities. The fifth generation Qualcomm AI Engine can support intelligent applications on the device to enable the latest AI-accelerated features. With more use cases constantly developed for the on-device AI capabilities found on devices powered by Snapdragon compute platforms – from accelerated security applications to more accurate voice recognition – users may find that these experiences run faster and more efficiently than before.

Enhanced Camera and Audio Features

The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform also allows users to create, capture, edit, and stream on their devices. With virtual surround sound, and echo cancellation and noise suppression, the platform enhances remote productivity and entertainment experiences. Whether streaming brilliant 4K HDR media, using an up to 32-megapixel camera for high quality video conferencing, or utilizing low-light video and photography and Hi-Fi Audio features, the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 enables immersive and powerful entertainment.

Enterprise-Grade Security

The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform also offers end users peace of mind, with built-in protections designed to help keep their data safe. In addition to the benefits of utilizing a reliable cellular network, this platform helps protect consumers and enterprise users from chip to cloud. With support for Windows 10 Hypervisor, Windows devices powered by this Snapdragon compute platform are Microsoft Secured-Core PCs. Lastly, the integrated LTE connectivity found in devices utilizing Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 enables more precise manageability for IT administrators overseeing enterprise and education laptops. This means more visible, up-to-date units for safety-enhanced computing experience.