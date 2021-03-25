Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 780G mid-range processor with flagship features

Qualcomm today announced the launch of Snapdragon 780G, a premium mid-range processor with several flagship features. The Snapdragon 780G is sort of a successor to the Snapdragon 765G. This 780G processor comes with two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz along with six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. The Adreno 642 GPU in this processor will support several Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. Qualcomm has also included triple image signal processor for great imaging capabilities.

Other highlights of Snapdragon 780G:

Snapdragon 780G also features an optimized Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System with peak download speeds of 3.3 Gbps on sub-6 GHz frequencies.

This platform takes the premium Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio features offered on Snapdragon 888 to the 7-series, for the first time, including recently debuted Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound technology.

By featuring the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Connectivity System, Snapdragon 780G supports unmatched multi-gigabit class Wi-Fi 6 speeds (up to 3.6 Gbps), VR-class low latency and robust capacity.

Snapdragon 780G is powered by the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with the Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor delivering up to 12 TOPs AI performance, which is a 2x improvement compared to its predecessor.

Smartphones based on Snapdragon 780G are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2021.

Source: Qualcomm