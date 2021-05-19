Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 778G 5G processor for premium mid-range smartphones

Qualcomm today announced the new Snapdragon 778G 5G mobile platform for premium mid-range devices. Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OPPO, Realme, and Xiaomi will be releasing devices based on this new processor. You can read about the features of Snapdragon 778G 5G processor below.

Camera: Snapdragon 778G features a Triple ISP to capture three photos or videos simultaneously, including wide, ultra-wide, and zoom. Users can now record from three lenses at once, allowing them to capture the best aspects of each and automatically merge them into one professional quality video. Users can also shoot like a pro with 4K HDR10+ video capturing over a billion shades of color. Snapdragon 778G also supports Staggered HDR image sensors so you can capture computational HDR video which provides dramatic improvements to color, contrast, and detail when capturing videos.

Snapdragon 778G features a Triple ISP to capture three photos or videos simultaneously, including wide, ultra-wide, and zoom. Users can now record from three lenses at once, allowing them to capture the best aspects of each and automatically merge them into one professional quality video. Users can also shoot like a pro with 4K HDR10+ video capturing over a billion shades of color. Snapdragon 778G also supports Staggered HDR image sensors so you can capture computational HDR video which provides dramatic improvements to color, contrast, and detail when capturing videos. AI: Snapdragon 778G features the latest 6th generation Qualcomm® AI Engine with the Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 770 processor delivering up to 12 TOPs and 2X performance with an improvement in performance per Watt compared to its predecessor. Now, virtually every connection, video call, and phone call are enhanced by AI to enable use cases like AI-based noise suppression and better AI-based camera experiences. The platform is further enhanced by the 2nd generation Qualcomm® Sensing Hub, which integrates a dedicated low-power AI processor for contextual awareness use cases.

Snapdragon 778G features the latest 6th generation Qualcomm® AI Engine with the Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 770 processor delivering up to 12 TOPs and 2X performance with an improvement in performance per Watt compared to its predecessor. Now, virtually every connection, video call, and phone call are enhanced by AI to enable use cases like AI-based noise suppression and better AI-based camera experiences. The platform is further enhanced by the 2nd generation Qualcomm® Sensing Hub, which integrates a dedicated low-power AI processor for contextual awareness use cases. Gaming: This platform delivers select Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ features, including Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Qualcomm® Game Quick Touch, two exciting new features that are now unlocked in the 7-series. Enabled by the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 642L GPU, VRS allows developers to specify and group the pixels being shaded within different game scenes to help reduce the GPU workload to provide greater power savings while still maintaining the highest visual fidelity. Qualcomm Game Quick Touch offers up to 20% faster input response for touch latency to enable a pro gamer-level experience.

This platform delivers select Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ features, including Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Qualcomm® Game Quick Touch, two exciting new features that are now unlocked in the 7-series. Enabled by the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 642L GPU, VRS allows developers to specify and group the pixels being shaded within different game scenes to help reduce the GPU workload to provide greater power savings while still maintaining the highest visual fidelity. Qualcomm Game Quick Touch offers up to 20% faster input response for touch latency to enable a pro gamer-level experience. Connectivity: Snapdragon 778G includes the integrated Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System to help deliver mmWave and sub-6 5G capabilities to more users around the world. By featuring the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6700 Connectivity System, Snapdragon 778G supports multi-gigabit class Wi-Fi 6 speeds (up to 2.9 Gbps) with 4k QAM and access to 160MHz channels in both the 5GHz and 6GHz bands. Additionally, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Sound™ technology suite offers verification that Qualcomm Technologies’ hallmark audio features and system-level optimizations are implemented to enable a redefined listening experience, end to end. With support for Bluetooth 5.2, lightning-fast Wi-Fi 6/6E and 5G, Snapdragon 778G is capable of delivering low-latency gaming, sharing, video calls, and more.

Snapdragon 778G includes the integrated Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System to help deliver mmWave and sub-6 5G capabilities to more users around the world. By featuring the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6700 Connectivity System, Snapdragon 778G supports multi-gigabit class Wi-Fi 6 speeds (up to 2.9 Gbps) with 4k QAM and access to 160MHz channels in both the 5GHz and 6GHz bands. Additionally, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Sound™ technology suite offers verification that Qualcomm Technologies’ hallmark audio features and system-level optimizations are implemented to enable a redefined listening experience, end to end. With support for Bluetooth 5.2, lightning-fast Wi-Fi 6/6E and 5G, Snapdragon 778G is capable of delivering low-latency gaming, sharing, video calls, and more. Performance: Manufactured using advanced 6nm process technology, Snapdragon 778G allows incredible performance and power efficiency. The Qualcomm® Kryo™ 670 generates up to 40% uplift in overall CPU performance and the Adreno 642L GPU is designed to deliver up to 40% faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation.

Devices based on Snapdragon 778G are expected to be available in Q2 2021.

Source: Qualcomm