Qualcomm announces the new Snapdragon 480 processor with 5G capability

Qualcomm today announced the new Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform, bringing 5G for the first time to the 4-series. The Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System in the Snapdragon 480 will support most bands and frequencies across the world. Thanks to the Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU and Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, this new processor delivers over 100% performance upgrade over the predecessor.

Snapdragon 480 highlights:

: Snapdragon 480 features the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System to support mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G; Standalone (SA) and Non-standalone (NSA) modes; Time Division Duplexing (TDD), Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD), and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) for top mobile performance and connectivity. The Snapdragon X51 enables multi-gigabit 5G connections for near instantaneous uploads and downloads and supports multiple frequencies for flexibility and accessibility. With Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6200, Snapdragon 480 also offers 2×2 Wi-Fi (dual Wi-Fi antennas) with a set of key Wi-Fi 6 features, such as 8×8 sounding with multi-user MIMO, for significant range and performance improvements, in addition to Bluetooth 5.1 and advanced wireless audio capabilities. Snapdragon 480 features additional trailblazing wireless technologies such as support for Dual-frequency GPS and NavIC for accurate location positioning. Performance and Battery : Snapdragon 480 allows smartphone users to stay productive longer and recharge faster. The platform, based on 8nm process, features the Qualcomm® Kryo™ 460 CPU with up to 2.0 GHz, Qualcomm® Adreno™ 619 GPU, and Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 686 Processor to deliver up to 100% performance improvement in CPU and GPU, and up to 70% AI performance improvement compared to the previous generation. Snapdragon 480 also supports Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4+ technology, a first in a 4-series.

: Snapdragon 480 allows smartphone users to stay productive longer and recharge faster. The platform, based on 8nm process, features the Qualcomm® Kryo™ 460 CPU with up to 2.0 GHz, Qualcomm® Adreno™ 619 GPU, and Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 686 Processor to deliver up to 100% performance improvement in CPU and GPU, and up to 70% AI performance improvement compared to the previous generation. Snapdragon 480 also supports Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4+ technology, a first in a 4-series. Camera : Capture stunning photos and videos with Qualcomm Spectra™ 345 ISP – the first triple ISP in a 4 series. Capture from all three cameras simultaneously. Triple 13MP photo capture can deliver an image from the ultrawide, wide and telephoto camera all at once or capture triple 720p videos simultaneously.

: Capture stunning photos and videos with Qualcomm Spectra™ 345 ISP – the first triple ISP in a 4 series. Capture from all three cameras simultaneously. Triple 13MP photo capture can deliver an image from the ultrawide, wide and telephoto camera all at once or capture triple 720p videos simultaneously. Entertainment: The Snapdragon 480 upgrades streaming and gaming user experiences. The 120fps FHD+ display support provides incredible content clarity and quick, smooth graphics rendering. The platform offers fully immersive entertainment with Qualcomm® aptX™ audio, optimized gaming experiences across popular titles, seamless streaming for HD content, and faster application load times.

Smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform are expected to be announced in early 2021. VIVO, OPPO, Nokia and OnePlus are expected to ship smartphones with this new Snapdragon 480 processor.

Source: Qualcomm