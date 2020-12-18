Qualcomm reveals benchmark results of Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it is disappointing

Early this month, at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 event, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 888 processor. The Snapdragon 888 5G processor will come with improved CPU and GPU performance, integrated 5G modem with support for both sub-6 and mmWave, and more. You can read about the features of this Snapdragon 888 processor here.

Since reviewers were unable to have hands-on access to the Snapdragon 888 reference design, Qualcomm today published the results across select industry benchmarks testing system, CPU, GPU and AI use cases.

Each benchmark was run on a Snapdragon 888 reference design and the subsequent scores are the average result across three iterations. All benchmarks were run using default settings on the Snapdragon 888 reference design, which is recommended to deliver the best balance between performance and power consumption for user’s typical day-to-day use.

Check out the benchmarks results of Snapdragon 888 processor below.

As per the data provided by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888 is well behind Apple’s latest chip found on the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro scores 1603 on single core performance and 4187 on multi-core performance.

Snapdragon 888-based smartphones are expected to be available in Q1 2021.

Source: Qualcomm