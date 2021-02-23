Qualcomm releases an AR smart viewer reference design

Qualcomm today released its first AR reference design based on the Snapdragon XR1 Platform. This new reference design is an AR smart viewer that can tether to a compatible smartphone, Windows PC, or processing puck. The AR smart viewer has processing in the reference design to help distribute computing workloads between the viewer and the host device. The AR smart viewer reference design features the following:

Split-processing that enables the AR smart viewer’s on-device optimizations to deliver a 30% reduction in overall power consumption on the system.

The 2D app framework provides a systems-level feature that helps launch smartphone applications into multiple virtual displays that can be anchored within the user’s environment. The framework also supports protected content viewing to watch premium movies and streaming services with the smart viewer.

Tethering to a PC, the smart viewer combines plane detection and the ability to render multiple virtual displays to allow virtual PC windows to be anchored to planes in the real world.

Support for an 8MB RGB camera with image stabilization on the AR smart viewer delivers hands-free, “See What I See” use cases like remote assistance.

Dual monochrome cameras on the smart viewer enable six- degrees of freedom (6DoF) head tracking and hand tracking with gesture recognition.

“The AR smart viewer category is a great vehicle to deliver immersive experiences as accessories to mobile devices, Windows PCs or other host-compute devices. We look forward to working with Qualcomm Technologies to bring Azure MR services towards this ever-expanding ecosystem of Snapdragon-based Mixed-Reality end-points,” Microsoft said.

The Snapdragon XR1 AR Smart Viewer reference design is now available for select partners, with wider availability expected in the coming months. Using this reference design, OEMs can easily build their own AR viewers.

Source: Qualcomm