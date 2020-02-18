Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X60, the world’s first 5nm 5G modem with support for 7.5 Gbps download speed

Qualcomm today announced its third-generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution, the Snapdragon X60. The new Snapdragon X60 features the world’s first 5nm 5G Modem-RF System and the world’s first 5-nm 5G baseband. As expected, this new 5G modem solution will support both mmWave and sub-6 using FDD and TDD. This new 5G modem-to-antenna solution will support up to 7.5 gigabits per second (Gbps) download speeds and 3 Gbps upload speeds. Read about other highlights of this modem below.

The Snapdragon X60 is the world’s first to support mmWave-sub6 aggregation allowing operators to maximize their spectrum resources to combine capacity and coverage.

The Snapdragon X60 contains the world’s first 5G FDD-TDD sub-6 carrier aggregation solution, in addition to supporting 5G FDD-FDD and TDD-TDD carrier aggregation, along with dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS)

VoNR support in Snapdragon X60 will be an important step in the global mobile industry’s transition from non-standalone to stand-alone mode, as it will allow mobile operators to provide high-quality voice services on 5G NR.

QTM535, the company’s third-generation 5G mmWave module for mobile, features a more compact design than the previous generation which allows for thinner, sleeker smartphones.

Qualcomm will ship samples of Snapdragon X60 and QTM535 to device OEMs in the first quarter of 2020. But the consumer devices based on this modem is expected only in early 2021.

Source: Qualcomm