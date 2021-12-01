Qualcomm may be close to losing its status as the exclusive provider of chips for Windows on ARM laptops, but the company is not giving up the fight to make this a viable platform and has today announced a new generation of high end and mid-range ARM processors for Windows.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is built on a 5nm process and delivers up to 40% boost in single-core performance, 85% boost in multi-core performance and a 60% GPU boost in GPU performance, all while offering 60 percent better per-watt performance than x86 chips. Qualcomm expects the chips to be used in ultra-slim and fanless laptops.

The chipset offers 5G and WiFi 6/6E connectivity, upgraded camera and audio functions and chip-to-cloud security and should offer multi-day battery life. According to Qualcomm, this means you can play games at Full HD at up to 120 fps while playing 50% longer than “competing platforms.”

Qualcomm also launched the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 chipset that is designed for entry-level PCs and Chromebooks.

It is built on a 6nm process and will deliver up to 40 percent improved CPU performance and as much as 35 percent improved graphics performance. It also supports 5G, (sub-6 and mmWave) via the Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF system, which also brings Wi-Fi 6 and 6E support.

Devices powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and 7c+ Gen 3 chipsets are expected to hit the market in the first half of 2022.

via Engadget