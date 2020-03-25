Apple has raised the game with the Airpod Pros which features amazing active noise cancellation.

Now Qualcomm has responded with two new SoC designed specifically for truly wireless earbuds, the Qualcomm QCC5100 and Qualcomm QCC302x series. The Bluetooth audio SoCs are designed to help users to enjoy prolonged use of their devices for voice calls and music streaming.

The Qualcomm QCC304x is an entry-level flash programmable Bluetooth Soc and Qualcomm QCC504x is for premium-tier devices. They are designed to elevate the truly wireless consumer experience by supporting more robust and superior connectivity, prolonged use, integrated active noise cancellation (ANC), voice assistant support, and premium wireless audio quality.

The solutions features:

Qualcomm TrueWireless Mirroring technology for a seamless user experience

Truly wireless earbuds are completely wire-free, allowing the freedom to use them as a stereo pair or as a mono device, using either the left or right bud. Because only one bud at a time can be wirelessly connected to the phone, Qualcomm TrueWireless Mirroring technology is designed to easily swap between which earbud is connected to the phone, while the other earbud mirrors the connection. For example, if the user removes the connected bud from their ear, the bud that was mirroring the connection takes over so as not to interrupt an active voice call or music stream. Another reason a role swap may occur is if the RF connectivity for the mirroring bud is detected to be stronger than the connected bud, perhaps due to the proximity of the user’s mobile phone. In that case, the connection is designed to seamlessly swap from one ear bud to the other. This supports a superior experience with no audio dropouts – without the user being aware that the swap took place.

Immersive listening with ANC and natural leak-through

The Qualcomm State of Play 2019 Report has shown that over 63 percent of consumers surveyed desire active noise cancellation (ANC) in their wireless headphones and earbuds. ANC technology helps reduce unwanted background noise, allowing users to enjoy a more immersive listening experience. Once reserved for high-end stereo headphones, consumers are now actively seeking this feature in truly wireless earbuds at all price points.

The new Qualcomm QCC514x and Qualcomm QCC304x SoCs integrate Qualcomm’s breakthrough ANC technology with a highly natural leak-through capability. This technology is designed to use microphones on the outside of the earbud to leak-through certain sounds from the outside world at a very low-latency, so you hear what’s going on around you in real-time for a natural experience.

In-ear voice assistants designed for seamless role-swapping

The QCC514x and QCC304x are designed to better support smartphone voice assistants with integrated support for multiple voice ecosystems.

Check out Qualcomm’s portfolio of Bluetooth audio SoCs at the links below: