With the COVID-19 pandemic still making in-person gatherings difficult QuakeCon has announced that it’s going all digital once again, but this time you can bring your own PC.

QuakeCon has long had the tradition of people bringing their own PC’s to the event to have “North America’s largest BYOC (Bring-Your-Own-Computer) LAN party,” so it’s hardly surprising that they want to bring it back, even despite the digital limitations.

To bring the spirit of BYOC, QuakeCon will be using Twitch Teams, so you can easily find other attendees to watch and socialize with while the main event is going on. It’s hardly a one-to-one comparison to the BYOC days of yore, but hopefully, it’ll bring some of the spirit and engagement that’s been lacking in the recent digital events.

Besides the not quite BOYC and not LAN LAN party there will still be plenty to look forward to at QuakeCon, with its “three-day schedule full of engaging panels and exciting tournaments, along with multiple ways to connect with friends around the world!”

We can also expect to see “sneak peeks of Bethesda’s upcoming titles” which likely means another look at the PS5 timed-exclusive Deathloop, and maybe another snippet of Starfield if we’re really lucky. Fans excited for Ghostwire: Tokyo probably won’t have any sneak peeks to look forward to, unfortunately, as the game has recently been pushed back and delayed into 2022.

QuakeCon is set to kick off on August 19th at 2 pm ET and will run over three days until the 21st of August. If you want to be more in the know there’s an official Discord that you can join.