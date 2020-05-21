WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is finally testing out QRCode support with WhatsApp Beta testers on iOS.

The feature has been in development for more than a year, and will offer full encryption for your conversations, including conversations stored on iCloud.

Users are able to generate and share a QRCode with friends, which they will then need to scan to enable them to join in a chat. WhatsApp has added a special scan feature in the camera app in WhatsApp.

In a QRCode leaks users are able to revoke it and create a new one instantly. Ideally, of course, QRCodes should only be shared in person to prevent this. WABetaInfo notes that QRCodes are not completely private, in that they contain your phone number, so while they can be used to communicate privately, they can not be used to communicate anonymously.

The feature is available to Tesflight users on iOS, and should roll out to everyone in a few weeks.