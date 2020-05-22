We reported yesterday that WhatsApp was finally testing QRCode support with WhatsApp Beta testers on iOS.

Today the feature arrived in WhatsApp beta for Android too.

The feature has been in development for more than a year, and will offer full encryption for your conversations.

Users are able to generate and share a QRCode with friends, which they will then need to scan to enable them to join in a chat. WhatsApp has added a special scan feature in the camera app in WhatsApp.

Gallery

If a QRCode leaks users are able to revoke it and create a new one instantly. Ideally, of course, QRCodes should only be shared in person to prevent this. WABetaInfo notes that QRCodes are not completely private, in that they contain your phone number, so while they can be used to communicate privately, they can not be used to communicate anonymously.

The QR code feature is present in WhatsApp Beta v2.20.171 and can be accessed from the Profile section within the Settings menu.

WhatsApp beta for Android can be found in the Google Play Store here.

Via Pocketnow, iOS screenshots via WABetaInfo