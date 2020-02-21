PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be receiving the ability to part of a cross-platgorm party very soon.

While basic cross-play functionality was announced for the title away back last year, the ability to craft cross-play groups was not included. While you could team up with fandoms, you couldn’t invite players of different consoles to play with you.

That all changes in Patch 6.2, available right now for beta players in the PUBG PTS server. The feature is expected to launch for everyone else on February 26th.

Patch 6.2 sees an overhaul of PUBG’s friends system which in turn allows players of different platforms to send invites: it’s just like Fortnite!

The overhauled friends system will now allow players to search up anyone they wish and send them a friend request! Once a friend request is accepted, they can be invited to a party.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will also receiving an 8v8 Team Deathmatch mode in the same patch!