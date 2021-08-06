After four years of steady success as Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, developer Krafton has decided it’s time for a change as they’ve rebranded the game to PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Despite having always been called Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds officially, the game has almost universally been known as PUBG after its release, as players didn’t much care for the long-winded alternative, especially after the release of the wildly successful PUBG Mobile which didn’t care for the longer name either.

Everyone has been so used to abbreviating Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds that we didn’t even realise that Krafton had sneakily changed the name last month, as their hit battle royale quietly changed to PUBG: Battlegrounds across Steam and social media without anyone really noticing until now.

Thankfully, this isn’t Krafton making the name of the game into an even longer monstrosity of Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds Battlegrounds, as instead PUBG is now the name of their new “universe” of games which will reportedly be interconnected with one another.

“Krafton is actively expanding the PUBG brand through a variety of new experiences set in its universe,” a PR representative for Krafton told PC Gamer. “Rebranding PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds to PUBG: Battlegrounds is the first step in us realizing this vision. Additional titles in the franchise will carry the PUBG name, as you see with our upcoming game, PUBG: New State.”

PUBG: New State is a new mobile game for the studio which, similarly to their other massively successful mobile title, will be a 100 player battle royale. Set in the year 2051, this new mobile entry to Krafton’s new universe provides a more futuristic setting for the Battle Royale gameplay with drones, stimulants, and neon-clad cars to ride around in.

PUBG New State is planned to release sometime later in 2021, and you can pre-register for the game now if you want to.