Last week India announced an outright ban on 118 Chinese apps that included the popular battle royale game, PUBG. The ban came as tensions between India and China rose after China’s latest incursion into India.

Now, PUBG has decided to cut Tencent loose in order to get unbanned in India. PUBG Corporation released a statement earlier today confirming that it will no longer use Tencent Games to publish the PUBG Mobile in India.

In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans. PUBG MOBILE is the mobile version of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), an intellectual property owned and developed by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean gaming company. The company is actively engaged in developing and publishing PUBG on multiple platforms, including PUBG MOBILE in select territories, to provide the best player experiences possible. – PUBG Corporation

According to TechCrunch, PUBG Mobile had 40 million monthly active users prior to the ban. The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology hasn’t commented on the latest development so it’s hard to say if it is planning to unban PUBG in the country.