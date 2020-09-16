The previously PlayStation 5 exclusive Horizon Forbidden West has now been confirmed to be a cross-gen title after all.

Similar to Spider-Man Miles Morales, which today was revealed to be a cross-gen game, the anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn will be playable on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Revealed through the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan revealed that the game was indeed a cross-gen experience.

“We know that the PS4 community will transition to PS5 at different times, and we’re happy to announce PS4 versions of some of our exclusives,” wrote Ryan. “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West will also launch on PS4.”

Ryan explains that while these games are designed with the next-gen PlayStation 5 hardware in mind – like the internal SSD – the games will be fully playable on current-gen hardware without the need to upgrade. All of these games will also include free next-gen upgrades.

“While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch,” Ryan continued. “The PS4 digital versions of launch games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive.”

Horizon Forbidden West is currently scheduled to release next year on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.