Players hoping to get a free next-gen update for their current-gen games will have to look out for a new logo on their game cases: the PS5 upgrade branding.

While Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S upgrades see the Xbox Smart Delivery logo or Optimised for Series X on game boxes, Sony has just one branding badge to worry about. If a PlayStation 4 game has a PS5 upgrade path it’ll say the following at the bottom: “PS5 upgrade available”.

The badge was first spotted on the box art for Ubisoft’s Immortals Fenyx Rising, the renamed Gods and Monsters, by VGC. While mostly a normal PlayStation 4 game case, the box art adds the new badge right next to the game’s age rating. Check a look below: